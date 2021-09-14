Gove is learning to his cost that we've lost the art of debating
They seek to suck all the joy out of life, these new Puritans. Consider the Lib Dem response to the airing on Monday of a few old (1987 and 1993) tapes of Michael Gove making deliberately outrageous remarks at the Oxford and Cambridge Unions to shock and amuse. He should, said Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain, “be ashamed that he ever thought these things, let alone said them. These inappropriate and racist remarks are not befitting of a government minister, nor befitting of a journalist, in fact not befitting of anyone.”www.telegraph.co.uk
