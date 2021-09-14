CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Met Gala? Here's Beyoncé on a yacht!

By Maia Kedem
This year, Beyoncé did’t bless us with her presence at The Met Gala. Instead, she opted for a European getaway on a yacht in Cannes, France. And while the occasion wasn’t fashion’s biggest night, it’s Bey, so you know there was plenty of style.

