CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ren & Stimpy Join Smash Bros.-Like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

By Logan Plant
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic Ren & Stimpy are joining the roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the upcoming platform-fighting game that takes definite inspiration from Super Smash Bros. Similar to Ice Climbers, Duck Hunt, and Banjo & Kazooie from Nintendo's fighter, Ren and Stimpy will play as a single character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Smash community shocked at All-Star Brawl addition of Melee wavedashing

The Smash Bros community was shocked when new gameplay of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl showed the inclusion of Melee mechanics, like wavedashing and wavelanding. When All-Star Brawl was announced, Smash Bros fans were delighted to see that it would be following in the footsteps of the Smash Bros franchise. The game has many structural similarities to the Smash titles, as it’s a platformer with many maps that looked similar to popular ones in Smash like Battlefield and Final Destination.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Looks Surprisingly Technical in Gameplay Breakdown

The announcement of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has been met with a fair amount of excitement from fans. It seems like a rock solid idea, right? A party brawler in the same vein as Super Smash Bros., starring numerous Nicktoons new and old? It sounds like a slam dunk — but it needs to get the gameplay right.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Receives Spongebob Character Showcase

GameMill Entertainment has published a new trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl spotlighting one of its many playable fighters. The latest trailer puts a spotlight on Spongebob Squarepants, explaining the various moves he can use in the game. The trailer also goes in-depth into some of the game’s platform fighting mechanics.
COMICS
nintendowire.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl releases October 5th, may include voice acting ‘down the road’

Ludosity and GameMill are gearing up for the fall release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Since its announcement earlier this summer, we’ve seen a variety of character (fighter) reveals and gameplay footage. Last week though, there was something missing from a video where SpongeBob, Leonardo, Patrick, and April O’Neil were duking it out – voice acting. Not only that, the sound effect library was rather limited. For lifelong Nickelodeon fans and fighting video game fans, the omission really stuck out. See for yourself.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
dotesports.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl developers could add voice acting after the game launches

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has the fighting game community (FGC) and fans of both new and classic Nickelodeon shows excited to jump into some chaotic action while controlling classic characters. But as more content from the game gets shown off ahead of its fall release, fans have started voicing their concerns over certain aspects of the fighting game that might be missing compared to other titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Explore Spongebob Squarepants' Sandy Cheeks Moveset In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Gamemill Entertainment has released a video showcasing the abilities of one of the fighters in the game from the Spongebob Squarepants universe, Sandy Cheeks! If you're familiar with the squirrel scientist from Texas, she's here to kick some other licensed tail in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The brawl arrives this fall, but you can take an extensive look at Sandy Cheeks' moveset in this video below. Many comparisons to Super Smash. Bros are inevitable here, including ones related to basic and special abilities. All we need are some wavedashing Nicktoons in this world...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate represented games on Nintendo Switch

Each time a new version is released, Super Smash Bros. offers more and more characters to battle with from different franchises. An under-rated benefit of the game is discovering different franchises that aren't just the main faces of Nintendo. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch is no exception, with a large amount of both the best games on Switch and some lesser-known games represented. Take a look at all the franchises you will see within the game and their latest title.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ren Stimpy#Super Smash Bros#Banjo Kazooie#Spongebob#Logan Plant
IGN

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Remaster Discussions Have Reportedly Begun

Digital Eclipse wants to revive Marvel vs. Capcom 2 with a remaster, and the studio head says discussions about the project have begun. In an interview with GamerHubTV on YouTube, Digital Eclipse's Mike Mika said both Disney and Capcom have been approached about the idea. "We’ve begun some discussions on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Expansion - Features Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion, as well as the free melee update, coming to MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion features a story-focused experience set during the "Fourth Succession War," one of the most famous conflicts in BattleTech lore featuring 14 missions and seven "Battle Quests" featuring large-scale conflicts set on custom battlegrounds. Additionally, the expansion also features All-Out War scenarios, over 20 new Mech variants, new Jungle and Tourmaline Desert biomes, and more. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will also get a free update that features the introduction of melee combat and mech switching, which allows full direct control of any AI-controlled Lance 'Mechs in any mission. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion arrives on September 23 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
IGN

Halo: Infinite Will Hold Two Multiplayer Weekend Tests Back-to-Back

Halo: Infinite will hold two more multiplayer tech previews with the first one starting this weekend. The latest Inside Infinite has been published on the Halo website with details on the upcoming tests. A Halo: Infinite test will take place at select times from Thursday, September 23 to Sunday, September...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Detroit: Become Human Developer Could Make a Star Wars Game - IGN Daily Fix

In today's episode, there's rumors abound that Detroid: Become Human and Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream just signed a deal with Disney to make a Star Wars game. Keep in mind this is still a rumor, but according to Dualshockers, sources have confirmed that work has begun on a Star Wars project at the studio. Quantic Dream is best known for their narrative-based adventure games, like the award-winning Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls. There's no details as to what genre this rumored Star Wars game would be—maybe another choice-driven game like Detroit? Or an action game like EA's Jedi: Fallen Order? What are your theories? Let us know in the comments! And have you finished Deltarune: Chapter 2 already, and are ready for more? Developer Toby Fox has announced that the next three chapters of the game will be released at once time. Fox understands gamers' frustration at having to wait a few years between chapters, so he's hoping to give you the final parts in one big drop. Fox has also revealed that they won't be released for free, like Chapters 1 and 2 were. Expect to pay a little more than what his previous game, Undertale, currently sells for—which is about $15. Today's episode is brought to you by Movies Anywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Is Cute, Calm, Charming and Chaotic in All the Best Ways

When Kena: Bridge of Spirits was first revealed during PlayStation’s ‘Future of Gaming’ showcase last year, it immediately caught my attention. In a showcase full of big reveals of ‘AAA’ PS5 first-party games, Kena had a certain charm that stood out to me, with visuals that could easily match the juggernauts that Sony was showcasing in that event. More than a year later, Kena has finally released, and I’m in awe of developer Ember Lab’s first game, which plays just as well as it looks.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review

With its elegantly simple combat and beautiful world, Kena: Bridge of Spirits harkens back to the days of the N64/GameCube-era Zeldas, Okami, and Star Fox Adventures, while also adding modern sensibilities and a distinct personal touch. Kena: Bridge of Spirits reviewed by Mitchell Saltzman on PlayStation 5. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy