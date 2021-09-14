Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2, 2021: Model that beat experts says start Melvin Gordon, sit Adam Thielen
Fantasy football owners have plenty of tough decisions to make when finalizing their Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. For those who took a chance on players like Titans wide receiver Julio Jones or Giants running back Saquon Barkley, deciding whether to start or sit those big-names will be among the toughest questions. Barkley is coming off an ACL injury and rushed for just 26 yards against the Broncos last week. Jones finished with just three receptions for 29 yards in his debut with the Titans. Can you trust either with your Fantasy football picks?
