Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2, 2021: Model that beat experts says start Melvin Gordon, sit Adam Thielen

Welcome to national "Fantasy Football Overreaction Week" (to be followed quickly by "Fantasy Football Overreaction Week Part 2"). Yes, as we head into Week 2, fantasy owners either have fury in their hearts from disappointing performances, or they're dancing with joy after a preseason sleeper hit big. Many want to drop half their roster, while others think they'll never need to make a waiver wire pickup again. Of course, we'll all think the opposite next week, so it's important to remain level-headed. Still, fantasy owners should always be on the lookout for the right buy-low, sell-high trade targets, and FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 2 Stock Watch that includes Aaron Jones, Kyle Pitts, James Robinson, Melvin Gordon, and Brandon Aiyuk, among others.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO