Ravens' James Proche: No targets in opener

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hosting the Baltimore Ravens for the Monday Night Football season opener at Allegiant Stadium. This is the second year in a row that the Raiders will have their home opening game be on Monday night. Last year, they hosted Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders and their three-headed attacking offense of Carr, Jacobs and Waller were able to get a win, 34-24, and move to 2-0.

