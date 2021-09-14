Raiders' Willie Snead: Plays just two snaps Monday

Injuries have been a recent theme for the Ravens, and one of their veteran defensive linemen will not play Week 1. Derek Wolfe (back/hip) is out for the season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders after not practicing all week. Wolfe's last practice was Aug. 23, after suffering his injury in a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. His absence could mean more reps for second-year defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, who has been one of the Ravens' best players since training camp began. Broderick Washington could also see increased action in the defensive line rotation alongside starters Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO