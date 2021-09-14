Raiders' Willie Snead: Plays just two snaps Monday
Snead saw two snaps and dropped his lone target during Monday's 33-27 win over the Ravens. Snead dropped a critical red-zone target in overtime that led to a Ravens interception. The 28-year-old wideout appears to be firmly behind Zay Jones -- who saw 20 snaps -- on the depth chart, and, barring injuries, he will not be fantasy relevant this year. Snead has finished with at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of his two previous seasons with the Ravens.www.cbssports.com
