CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Five People Who Traveled to Virginia From Afghanistan Test Positive for Measles

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The news comes four days after the U.S. stopped in-bound flights of Afghan evacuees after measles were detected.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Measles#Emergency Evacuation#Cdc#U S Customs#Americans#White House#Cbp#Afghans#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
573K+
Followers
60K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy