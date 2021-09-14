CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Boerse's Eurex Stock Exchange Lists Bitcoin Futures

By Adrian Zmudzinski
 7 days ago
Deutsche Boerse's Eurex stock exchange now facilitates the trading of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures contracts. What Happened: According to a Monday tweet from the official Eurex Twitter profile, the exchange launched Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Notes Futures trading under the FBTX ticker. The contracts are backed by Bitcoin reserves held by ETC Group.

