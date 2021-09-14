The First Woman to Ever Get a Pilot’s License was from Michigan

The village of Parma sits on the border of Parma and Sandstone Townships in Jackson County. Before the name of 'Parma' became official, it went through a few changes. To me, the most interesting aspect of the community is when it was in a different location. The current village of Parma sits a little over a mile west of its original locale. This spot was called “Gidley's Station” along the Michigan Central Railroad. It even had its own postal service, as you will see postmarked letters in the photo gallery below. The old depot still exists, and is now used as a bed & breakfast. Each year, many travelers going to M.I.S. stay here.

