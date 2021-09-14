CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Market 2021: US Marijuana Companies Dominate Deal Volume, Raising Capital Faster Than Canadians

By Viridian Capital Advisors
The graph displays the volume of capital raises and number of acquisitions Canadian and U.S. companies have completed from 2018-2021 YTD. The bars on the graph represent the amount of capital Canadian (blue bar) and U.S. (green bar) companies have raised each year since 2018. Canadian companies raised $4.9B in 2018, representing 3.9x the $1.2B that their U.S. counterparts raised. But over the past few years there has been a major changing of the guard, So far in 2021, U.S. companies have raised $5.6B, approximately 1.8x their Canadian counterparts.. U.S. companies have raised more money in the first 8 months of 2021 than in any full year since the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker began. Why?

