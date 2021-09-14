CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Squirrels; More Trouble Than They Are Cute, So Don’t Feed Them, Says Maine ‘Critter Guy’

By Cori
Z107.3
Z107.3
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I bought my house, 12 years ago, I couldn't help but notice just how many squirrels seem to inhabit the trees in my back yard. When the leaves fell in the fall, and you could really see their comings and goings; it looked like the "Squirrel Olympics" back there. They'd leap from the thinnest of branches, balance skillfully on the edge of the roof and slide down tree trunks with ease.

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

Maine Woods Makes Travel Channel’s List of ‘Most Haunted Forests’

Nature isn't the only thing amongst the trees in this haunted forest in Maine, says Travel Channel. There's plenty of ghost stories and folklore that are set in the Maine woods. Unexplained disappearances, mysterious beasts, and even contact with extraterrestrials. According to a list put together by Travel Channel, Maine is home to a particularly frightening stand of trees. Making their list of "11 Haunted Forests" is Randolph Forest in Randolph, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Big-Hearted Lobstermen Give 600-lb Tuna To Belfast Soup Kitchen

Soup kitchens mostly rely on donations from outside sources. Be it from donations of food, or money, or grants, etc... It all comes from outside sources. And often, you hear about situations where nature and soup kitchens cross paths. I've heard many stories over the years of people hitting deer or moose, and those ending up in soup kitchens.
BELFAST, ME
Z107.3

Is There A Good Reason For Mainers To Hunt A Skunk?

I completely support Maine's hunters on every level. Except for the ones that break the rules and make a bad name for everyone else. But I'm an avid fisherman and love the outdoors. So go out and hunt whatever your heart desires, as often as possible. But I have to...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Z107.3

Did You See The Full Moon? Thanks To Our Neighbor, We Got To See It Close Up.

It's something that started to happen even before Covid-19 and social distancing became household words; people have stopped getting to know their neighbors. Maybe it's because we spend so much time inside, on computers, instead of out in our yards, making small talk with those who live around us? Maybe people have more of a need for privacy, where so much information is exchanged at every turn, that it makes them feel safer to stay away from others?
ASTRONOMY
Z107.3

It’s Probably Time To Upgrade Your Old Cloth Masks From Last Year

Since we're all heading back indoors for the winter... I say it like it was a lifetime ago, but I remember at the very beginning of the pandemic, my wife started making tons of masks for us. If for no other reason that there was literally nothing else to do during lockdown. We drank beer, watched the news, and made masks. That was about it for weeks.
APPAREL
Z107.3

1 in 2 Million: Another Rare Blue Lobster Is Caught in Maine

Who needs a boring old red lobster, when you can catch a blue one!. Harrington is a quiet, and quaint little Maine town in Washington County. It is the kind of place you might see in a movie depicting our state. The population is roughly over 1,000 people. Harrington is an old seafaring and shipbuilding village. It is pretty quiet there, but every now and then something happens that throws these types of places into the spotlight.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Bob Marley Has Some Funny Thoughts On Yesterday’s Storm

Maine’s funniest standup comedian seemed kinda freaked out by the crazy weather yesterday afternoon and evening. Although here in the Bangor area, we got pretty lucky with the amount of rain that fell, Southern parts of the state weren’t so lucky. News Center Maine was instructing people to seek shelter, and use pillows, blankets, and even helmets for protection from the possibility of tornado-like conditions. As you can imagine, Uncle Bobby had some fun with this when he uploaded this Facebook video yesterday.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrels#Critters#Soffets
Z107.3

Great White Shark Freya Pinged Just Off The Coast Of Stonington

There's a great white shark sniffing around just off the coast of eastern Maine. Welcome to town, Freya. Yes, we know it's a common occurrence in the Cape Cod area, but here in this area of Maine, it's still new to us. We've always had a feeling that a great white shark or two made its way into the waters of Downeast Maine, but there was really no way to tell for sure.
STONINGTON, ME
Z107.3

Maine Woman Allegedly Gets Comfy In House She Was Hired To Clean

House cleaners are on my bucket list... if I were rich. My wife and I have often talked about the fact that if we were rich, probably the first thing on our bucket list of rich people stuff, would be to hire someone to clean our house. We're not messy people, but who would keep doing that if you could afford to pay someone else to do it. Dishes, dusting, laundry... Yes, please!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Maine Days At Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Will Be Awesome

This can’t miss event will let you explore the beauty of Maine!. With the beginning of fall right around the corner on Wednesday, September 22nd, this is the time to get outdoors and enjoy all the pleasures that the Pine Tree State has to offer, before those short winter days, and super cold nights arrive. So, are you looking for something to do that involves the whole family? We found something that covers all the bases of the quintessential fall experience in Maine.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Z107.3

Maine Man Proves Hiking Is No Obstacle For Him And His Wheelchair

Some years ago, I had a fairly serious leg injury where I tore away part of my calf muscle. Thankfully, it didn't require surgery, but it's never been quite the same since. But, it's not extremely bothersome. But if I hike in the woods for more than a couple of miles, I will barely be able to walk for a couple of days afterward.
Z107.3

Broadway Dysart’s Restaurant Forced To Close Mondays & Tuesdays

It seems everywhere you turn right now, businesses are having a hard time keeping staff, for any number of reasons. Whether it's because the business closed for an extended period during the first part of the pandemic and folks moved on, or they left their line of work altogether to try something different.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Beer List For Seventh Annual Bangor On Tap Released

Here's what's pouring at Bangor on Tap this weekend on the Bangor waterfront. Bangor On Tap is back this weekend. On September 18, beer lovers can sample more than 100 beers from some of Maine's and America’s best craft breweries. This year's event will be along the Bangor Waterfront. In addition to the brews, Bangor On Tap will feature delicious food, and live music from Fire & Ice and The Altar Boys.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Mainers May Be At Higher Risk Than Normal For A Twister Today

'Maine' and 'tornadoes' aren't words in the same sentence very often. A quick Google search reveals that in a normal year, Maine sees an average of two, count those again, two... tornadoes every year. Those we do get average between 0 and 1 on the Fujita scale. so compared to the F4's and F5's they see out in the mid-west, ours seem more like a stiff breeze.
Z107.3

20 Maine News Stories that Have Shocked Us Since the Year 2000

Some news stories just stick with you, either because of their horrific details or because the circumstances seem too fantastic to believe. In the past 21 years, I've covered a lot of news stories in Maine, from the happy and hopeful, to the dark and deadly. Unfortunately, it's usually the latter form of news that we carry with us. Those stories impact your soul, touch your emotions, and make the hair on the back of your neck stand up on end. It took some time, but I found 20 stories that will make you nod your head and say, 'I remember this one.'
POLITICS
Z107.3

35 Pictures of the First Day of School in Maine 2021

The first day of school is a mixed pot of emotions - but you always need that picture!. This year, many kids are actually going back to school. In person! Sure, most have to be masked up, so it's not quite normal - but it's getting there. For parents, it's a moment that is emotion-charged! Especially for those that are sending their little ones off for the very first time. There are so many great pics of the first day of the 2021/2022 school year! Let's hope it's an amazing year of learning, hanging with friends, and avoiding that pesky Covid!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy