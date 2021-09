UPDATE: Sept. 16, 2021: Rice Acquisition Corp. announced it has completed the combination of Archaea Energy and Aria Energy, and changed its name to Archaea following the deal. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LFG. "We are excited to complete our business combination, which enables us to continue rapidly developing our robust inventory of highly economic, low-risk RNG projects,” said Archaea CEO Nick Stork in a statement. "I am excited about the dedication we will continue to bring to reach our next phase of growth as the only scale producer of renewable natural gas."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO