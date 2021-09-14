Judge blocks NY from denying religious exemptions in health worker vaccine mandate

Over the past year, there have been so many articles in the news describing the mistreatment of our elderly senior citizens (”Dozens of families reveal nightmare inside Van Duyn Nursing Home: Where desperate residents call 911 to get help,” Sept. 14, 2021). Yet there doesn’t appear to be any worthwhile action being done to correct and/or punish those involved. It is so disheartening knowing that our elderly loved ones are suffering and living in conditions that no one should have to endure.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO