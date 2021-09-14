CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Judge blocks NY from denying religious exemptions in health worker vaccine mandate

By Douglass Dowty
 7 days ago
Utica, N.Y. — A federal judge Tuesday temporarily blocked New York state from enforcing a vaccine mandate on health care workers who seek or obtain a religious exemption. Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, argued in a lawsuit Monday that their Constitutional rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

Federal lawsuit challenges New York’s mask mandate in schools

Albany, N.Y. — A group of parents who oppose New York’s regulations requiring children to wear masks in schools and on buses filed a federal lawsuit Monday against state health Commissioner Howard Zucker, asserting the rules are a violation of their children’s First Amendment rights and causing them physical, psychological and sociological harm.
