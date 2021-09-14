CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michelle Young's 'Bachelorette' Cast: Every Detail We Know

By Quinci LeGardye
Marie Claire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBachelor Nation received a spoil of riches this year. Mere months after Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season and hot on the heels of Bachelor in Paradise comes Michelle Young's Bachelorette season. Not only are we looking forward to following the teacher and runner-up from Matt James' season's journey, the season is also being filmed in multiple locations, in the franchise's first return to a new normal amid the pandemic. For Michelle's suitors, the Bachelorette producers found a bevy of former collegiate athletes looking to find love with the former basketball player. The below is a full list of Michelle's potential contestants, with her frontrunners up top (if you want more spoilers, check out our guide for updates).

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Next Star Of The Bachelor Is Reportedly Clayton Echard From Michelle Young’s Season Of The Bachelorette

Rose lovers everywhere are deep into this season of Bachelor in Paradise. The drama is the most dramatic ever with Brendan Morais and Pieper James at the center. But soon enough that will die down and Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will begin. I personally hope she has a happy ending. Matt James made a terrible mistake picking Rachael Kirkconnell over […] The post Next Star Of The Bachelor Is Reportedly Clayton Echard From Michelle Young’s Season Of The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
CinemaBlend

Why The Circle Season 3's Michelle Rider Was Shocked At The Casts' Thoughts About Dogs

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Circle Season 3's first four episodes that were released on Wednesday, September 8th. read at your own risk!. Netflix's The Circle recently returned for Season 3, and the social media reality competition really hit the ground running with an awesome cast and some new fresh twists. Few felt the burn harder from those early-episode twists than Michelle Rider, the wife, mother, and dog-lover from South Carolina whose identity was stolen by the season's first evicted contestants, sisters Ava and Chanel Capra. There were two Michelles in the game, and the exit ultimately came down to one fateful question about dogs.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Higgins
Marie Claire

Black-Owned Coworking Spaces Are Providing a Safe Haven for POC

The world of coworking spaces has been riddled with controversy. First, there was WeWork, one of the original coworking companies that more or less imploded after the cash-strapped, once start-up crown jewel tried—and failed—to go public. Then in 2020 it was revealed that The Wing, a millennial-pink women’s coworking collective, was harboring discrimination and inequality behind its rosy doors.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy