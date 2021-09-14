PROG Stock: Why It Significantly Increased Today
The stock price of Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROG) increased by over 27% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROG) increased by over 27% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Progenity announcing today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,112,403 for assessment of preeclampsia using assays for free and dissociated placental growth factor.pulse2.com
