Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Xenon Pay, gaining over 278,000,000%. Seeking fresh ways to bet on digital assets, Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is allowing one of its funds to invest in Canadian Bitcoin ETFs, reports Bloomberg. In a late-Friday filing for the $5.7 billion ARK Next Generation Internet Fund, the firm adjusted its prospectus to include reference to holding exposure to cryptocurrencies. In addition, Wood commented this week at the SALT conference in New York that she believes Bitcoin's price could rise tenfold to top $500,000 in the next five years, reports Bloomberg.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO