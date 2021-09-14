DC Police searching for Rape Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, September 10, 2021 in the 400 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Jacob Benjamin Loper, 20, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed search warrants on June 12, 2019 at residences on 26th and 27th Streets in Huntington pursuant to a shooting investigation. Officers located Loper, a baggie of 7.9 grams of heroin and digital scales inside a 26th Street residence. In a Mirandized interview, Loper admitted that he possessed the heroin.
ERIE, Pa. – A resident of Hagerstown, Maryland, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months in jail on her conviction of violating federal drug laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Sierra Dawn Frisby,...
GREAT FALLS – A Browning man accused of being a methamphetamine dealer on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation admitted to a trafficking crime today, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. Steven Roy DeCarlo, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. DeCarlo faces a mandatory minimum 10...
MINNEAPOLIS – A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a Dodge County man for impersonating a federal law enforcement officer, announced Acting United States Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to court documents, on August 17, 2021, the FBI received a tip that Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, of Dodge Center,...
CAMDEN, N.J. – Two Camden men have been charged for their roles in robbing a gas station in Camden County, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced today. Paul Rogers, 27, and Kamau Bradshaw, 19, are each charged by complaint with one count of Hobbs Act robbery. They appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King on Sept. 17, 2021, and were detained.
Fort Myers, Florida – U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti has sentenced Larry Lynn Gary (29, Fort Myers) to 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a previously convicted felon. Gary had pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021. According to court documents, on August 6,...
Fort Myers, FL – U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Jonathan Anthony Reid (32, Gibsonton) to life in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a previously convicted felon, in connection with the shooting of two men outside a Fort Myers night club in January 2020.
CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Kelsey McClung, of Westover, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. McClung, 28, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base.” McClung admitted to distributing cocaine base, also known as “crack cocaine,” in March 2020 in Monongalia County.
FRESNO, Calif. — U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd sentenced Hector Kioni Gongora, 44, of Fresno, today to 10 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a felony crime, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Maryland – James Ian Piccirilli, age 40, of Mt. Airy, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to failing to surrender for service of sentence. Piccirilli also admitted to illegally possessing additional firearms while on the run. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Christopher Michael Adkins, 37, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a residence on 8th Street in Huntington on January 19, 2021 in order to locate Adkins who had warrants out for his arrest. When Adkins was observed exiting the residence, a traffic stop was conducted, and officers located in his vehicle 20.6 grams of methamphetamine, 33.8 grams of fentanyl and 13.7 grams of cocaine, as well as digital scales and multiple cell phones. Officers also located a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol. In a Mirandized interview, Adkins admitted that the items in the vehicle were his.
A drug user who possessed a loaded .40 caliber pistol was sentenced today to two years in federal prison. Shuntez Porter, age 23, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 15, 2021 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a drug user. In a plea agreement,...
Miami, Florida – A grand jury in the Southern District of Florida has returned an indictment charging a South Florida man with crimes related to a one-night crime spree, including armed robbery, carjacking, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. According to court documents, in the early hours...
HOUSTON, TX – A Houston Police Officer was shot and killed while serving a warrant. The Department confirmed another officer had been wounded in the incident. “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey. He was fatally shot this morning while serving a felony warrant in Harris County,” the Houston Police Department said.
BOSTON – A Boston man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Sandro Pereira Cabral, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to one year in prison and three years of supervised release. On May 19, 2021, Cabral pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine.
DEL RIO, TX – The Biden Border Crisis turned violent today as Haitian immigrants being transported from the makeshift refugee camp aboard a bus headed toward San Antonio overtook the bus, assaulted federal agents and fled the scene. Federal officials confirm the migrants broke out of the bus and escaped...
RALEIGH, N.C. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced that today in federal court, Simbala Gory, 45, a naturalized citizen of the United States, born in Mali and residing in Guilford County, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers, II to three years’ probation and six months’ home detention following a guilty plea to naturalization fraud. Moreover, Gory was judicially denaturalized as a United States citizen.
TRENTON, N.J. – A Monmouth County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to today to 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Khalil I. Howard, 24, of Neptune, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter...
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Steven Echevarria (35, Tampa) to 12 years and 6 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Echevarria had pleaded guilty on March 18, 2021. According to court documents, between January 1, 2016, and September 1,...
NEWARK, N.J. – Six members of a Jersey City gang have been charged with the Aug. 3, 2020, stabbing of an individual on a busy street in Jersey City, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced today. Sheldon Mays, aka “Thottie,” 21, Jermaine Jennings, aka “Maine” and “Drill,” 20, Divine...
