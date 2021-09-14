CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Police searching for Rape Suspect

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, September 10, 2021 in the 400 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

