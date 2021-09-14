CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1969 Ford FastBack XL Boast Big Power From A Massive Engine

By John Puckett
 7 days ago
A massive 545 cubic inch engine moves this classic Ford.

The image of the perfect big-block V8 is just about as American of an idea as one can get especially when looking back at the muscle car era. Automotive history is littered with stories of the legendary 426 ci Hemi, 440 ci big-block, and various 427 ci GM powerhouses. However, none of those insane motors could compare to the sheer magnitude of this fire-breathing Ford. Don't get us wrong, seven liters and up surely is a massive motor, but on the other hand upwards of nine liters is ridiculous. That is precisely where this car comes into play as it sports a 545 ci Ford Racing Stroker engine which produces some ridiculous power stats and allows for some insane burnouts.

Raw is the only word that can be used to describe this beast as the motor is pushing 700 horsepower whilst staying completely naturally aspirated. Nowadays it can feel a lot like the days of massive powerhouses are over. However, this car proves that sentiment wrong as it shoots down the road like a bright blue rocket ship. Upon pushing the throttle the car shakes and twists in awe of its power. This turns heads in a big way burning rubber and spitting hot fumes out the exhaust pipes in its wake.

The car itself is a 1969 Ford XL Fastback which boasts a beautiful blue exterior coating glowing in the sun like a diamond on a dark asphalt road. A black leather interior appears to accompany the car which is quite popular among the muscle car restoration and modification community which has all but taken over the American automotive industry. This is certainly one of the coolest Ford Fastbacks for not only its engine but also the unique nature of this build and being a lesser-known legend. We hope to see more builds like this in the future.

MotorTrend Magazine

9 Mercury Muscle Cars That Help Tell the Brand's Story

Ford's middle child has an interesting history with the hot rod world. When Mercury was created in 1938 by Edsel Ford, it was to ostensibly bridge the large price gap between Ford and luxury brand Lincoln. In keeping with the practice at Chrysler (which encompassed four brands) and General Motors (which had seven nameplates), Ford's new upscale Mercury division would service upwardly mobile buyers with higher trim levels, more interior space, and more potent performance.
CARS
thedrive

Dodge Charger Hellcat Track Car's Snapped Wheel Shows Why Quality Parts Matter

A wheel failure will put you off the track in short order, so it pays to spend money where it counts. Wheels are one of the most important parts of a car, but also one that we don't always think about as a safety critical component. Lose a wheel and you'll quickly know about it, though—whether you're on the road or the track. The driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat recently learned this lesson the hard way, as shared by Deviate Motoring on Facebook.
CARS
gmauthority.com

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hennessey Wants To Kill The Ram TRX With 775-HP Ford F-150

Rust never sleeps. And neither does Hennessey Performance Engineering. The Texas tuning wizard introduced its newest creation this week, a Ford F-150 called Venom. Lest you be confused, it doesn't sport the race-built, twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 from the Venom F5 hypercar. Instead, it uses Ford's Coyote 5.0-liter. With a 3.0-liter...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Revealed! Ford Maverick EcoBoost Gas Mileage Figures

It appears that Ford is intent on breaking the internet this year. Not only has the company revealed the first-ever all-electric version of its legendary full-size truck, the new F-150 Lightning, but it also dropped the smaller Ford Maverick, a compact truck that's been stealing headlines for months now. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Maverick Mini-Trucks Will Look The Same

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.
CARS
Motorious

Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972. The late 1960s and early 1970s were one of the greatest eras for the American performance car market, especially for the muscle and pony car markets. This was kicked off in late 1964 by the, now famous, Ford Mustang. After two years of dominating the domestic playground with burning rubber and a fleet of mustang enthusiasts on its side, Gm had had enough. It was time for a change, it was time for a monster. This led to the birth of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Corvette buyers cost the 2022 C8 3 mpg highway, report says

The Chevrolet Corvette is a relatively lightweight sports car, as modern sports cars go. That, coupled with a torquey and under-stressed engine makes for a surprisingly fuel-efficient vehicle, as many Corvette fans will likely tell you. Unfortunately, that efficiency is taking a dip, at least on the highway, according to a report published Thursday by Autoblog.
CARS
