Amazon is hiring 4,800 people across the Philadelphia region
Amazon plans to hire thousands of workers in the Philadelphia region as the retail giant accelerates its rapid expansion across the area. The company announced Tuesday that it was seeking nearly 4,800 employees in the city and surrounding counties, part of a nationwide plan of hiring 125,000 people. The warehouse jobs come with an average starting pay of $18 an hour plus health, retirement, and other benefits. Positions include package sorters and staffers who unload trailers.www.inquirer.com
Comments / 0