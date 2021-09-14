CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunterdon County, NJ

Garden State Sheep Breeders hold 26th Annual Sheep and Fiber Festival in Hunterdon

NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Garden State Sheep Breeders held its 26th Annual Sheep & Fiber Festival Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Hunterdon County Fairgrounds in Ringoes. The event, which was open to the public, featured breed exhibits, rare breed sheep shows, sheep shearing, open sheep shows, a fleece show and sale. Spinning demonstrations and drop spindle classes were held both days. Naturally, vendors were on hand with their wares.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Music Around Salem County hosts tuba quartet (plus drums)

Music Around the County will commence its 13th year of free concerts in Salem County with a performance by Tubular 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Pine Tavern Distillery, 149A Pine Tavern Road in Monroeville. The tuba cover band is led by Carol Jantsch, principal tuba player of the Philadelphia...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
154K+
Followers
72K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy