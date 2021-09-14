Garden State Sheep Breeders hold 26th Annual Sheep and Fiber Festival in Hunterdon
The Garden State Sheep Breeders held its 26th Annual Sheep & Fiber Festival Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Hunterdon County Fairgrounds in Ringoes. The event, which was open to the public, featured breed exhibits, rare breed sheep shows, sheep shearing, open sheep shows, a fleece show and sale. Spinning demonstrations and drop spindle classes were held both days. Naturally, vendors were on hand with their wares.www.nj.com
Comments / 0