Extra Crunch roundup: BNPL bonanza, scraping Toast’s S-1/A, early-stage SaaS pricing

By Walter Thompson
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuna Capital’s Asia business development manager Denis Kalinin studied data from iTjuzi, a database of Chinese venture capitalists, and found:. “…Chinese funds invested around $250 billion in 2020 (three times higher than the figure reported in Crunchbase). This figure puts Chinese VC investments only 30% lower than investments by U.S. funds, but three times that of U.K. funds and 12.5 times more than German funds.”

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

VC Mark Suster: “The bet we’re making now is on founder skills,” instead of customers or products

We did talk about a wide range of things, from his firm’s big bet on the micromobility business Bird (which could be publicly traded soon), to his views on decentralized finance, to his fitness regime (we had to ask, as Suster has shed 60 pounds since early last year). If you’re curious to hear that conversation, you can listen here. In the meantime, what follows are outtakes of his reflections on broader industry trends, including the feverish pace of deal-making.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Uber adjusts third-quarter forecast in light of increased gross bookings

The company now anticipates gross bookings for the current quarter to land between $22.8 billion and $23.2 billion, up from an initially-promised $22 billion to $24 billion range. The company’s forecasted adjusted EBITDA, an accommodating method of calculating profit, was also raised to between -$25 million and $25 million in the quarter ending Sept. 30, and improvement from the company’s previous anticipation of a result merely “better than a loss of $100 million.”
MARKETS
Variety

Universal Music’s Shares Soar 36.5% at First Day of Trading’s Close

If Universal Music Group’s spinoff from parent Vivendi was an album or single, it would be number one with a bullet, in old music-industry terms: With a closing price of €25.10 on the first day of the company’s stock launch on the Euronext Amsterdam, the world’s largest music company landed a whopping 36.5% above its initial reference price of €18.50. The splash yields a market value of €45.51 billion ($53.37 billion), easily justifying the rosy evaluations that investment analysts floated in advance of the initial public offering. Among reports circulated in advance of Tuesday’s launch, Barclays had floated one of the most...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Equity Monday: A global selloff to kick off Disrupt week

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here. I also tweet.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Facetune maker Lightricks raises $130 million ahead of M&A plans

The new round was co-led by New York-based VC firm Insight Partners and Hanaco Venture Capital and includes new investors Migdal Insurance, Altshuler Shaham and Shavit Capital. Existing investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Claltech, Harel Insurance and Finance, and Greycroft, also participated. The company’s last round of funding was its...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Toast raises IPO price range, providing a Monday bump to fintech valuations

Toast’s rising valuation may provide a boon to two different subsectors of technology: software and fintech. The restaurant-focused Toast sells software on a recurring basis (SaaS) to restaurants while also providing financial technology solutions. And while it is best known as a software company that dabbles in hardware, Boston-based Toast generates the bulk of its aggregate top line from financial services.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

FloBiz raises $31 million to scale its neobank for small businesses in India

Sequoia Capital India and Think Investments co-led the 18-month-old startup’s Series B financing round. Existing investors Elevation Capital and Beenext also participated in the round, which brings FloBiz‘s all-time raise to more than $41 million. The startup’s marquee offering — called myBillBook — helps small- and medium-sized businesses digitize their...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

What we can learn from edtech startups’ expansion efforts in Europe

Some companies are able to blast this out of the park — like GoStudent, Ornikar and YouSchool — but others, arguably less suited to the conditions presented by the pandemic, have found it more difficult to present this kind of growth. One of the most common themes Brighteye sees in...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Canada's top early-stage investors get behind Sparrow to fuel computational health

Klister Credit Corp., and Killick Capital Inc. lead 3.25 million pre-A round. Sparrow Inc. announced today that it has closed 3.25 million in pre-A round financing from two of Canada’s top investors, Klister Credit Corp., and Killick Capital Inc. Klister and Killick were the seed investors at stellar companies like Shopify (SHOP - NYSE) and Verafin (acquired by Nasdaq).
WORLD
TechCrunch

3 keys to pricing early-stage SaaS products

For enterprise software, traditional pricing methods like per-seat models are often easier to figure out for products that are hyperspecific, especially those used by people in essentially the same way, such as Zoom or Slack. However, it’s a different ballgame for startups that offer services or products that are more complex.
COMPUTERS

