DC Detectives investigate Homicide on Kennedy Street
By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
7 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 10, 2021, in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:41 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds...
CAMDEN, N.J. – Two Camden men have been charged for their roles in robbing a gas station in Camden County, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced today. Paul Rogers, 27, and Kamau Bradshaw, 19, are each charged by complaint with one count of Hobbs Act robbery. They appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King on Sept. 17, 2021, and were detained.
Fort Myers, FL – U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Jonathan Anthony Reid (32, Gibsonton) to life in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a previously convicted felon, in connection with the shooting of two men outside a Fort Myers night club in January 2020.
HOUSTON, TX – A Houston Police Officer was shot and killed while serving a warrant. The Department confirmed another officer had been wounded in the incident. “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey. He was fatally shot this morning while serving a felony warrant in Harris County,” the Houston Police Department said.
ERIE, Pa. – A resident of Hagerstown, Maryland, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months in jail on her conviction of violating federal drug laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Sierra Dawn Frisby,...
CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Kelsey McClung, of Westover, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. McClung, 28, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base.” McClung admitted to distributing cocaine base, also known as “crack cocaine,” in March 2020 in Monongalia County.
MINNEAPOLIS – A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a Dodge County man for impersonating a federal law enforcement officer, announced Acting United States Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to court documents, on August 17, 2021, the FBI received a tip that Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, of Dodge Center,...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Jacob Benjamin Loper, 20, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed search warrants on June 12, 2019 at residences on 26th and 27th Streets in Huntington pursuant to a shooting investigation. Officers located Loper, a baggie of 7.9 grams of heroin and digital scales inside a 26th Street residence. In a Mirandized interview, Loper admitted that he possessed the heroin.
Maryland – James Ian Piccirilli, age 40, of Mt. Airy, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to failing to surrender for service of sentence. Piccirilli also admitted to illegally possessing additional firearms while on the run. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland...
NEWARK, N.J. – Six members of a Jersey City gang have been charged with the Aug. 3, 2020, stabbing of an individual on a busy street in Jersey City, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced today. Sheldon Mays, aka “Thottie,” 21, Jermaine Jennings, aka “Maine” and “Drill,” 20, Divine...
BAKER, FL – Sheriffs in Okaloosa Florida are investigating a video of a man caught walking along a trail in Baker, in the Florida panhandle as a possible sighting of Brian Laundrie. The man resembling Laundrie was caught by a hunter’s camera left on a deer trail. “I’m not saying...
A drug user who possessed a loaded .40 caliber pistol was sentenced today to two years in federal prison. Shuntez Porter, age 23, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 15, 2021 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a drug user. In a plea agreement,...
GREAT FALLS – A Browning man accused of being a methamphetamine dealer on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation admitted to a trafficking crime today, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. Steven Roy DeCarlo, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. DeCarlo faces a mandatory minimum 10...
MARION COUNTY, FL – A suspect fleeing police in a high-speed pursuit ended up leading police right back to their own police station. A man driving a stolen car eluded police and while attempting to pass other cars in traffic crashed outside the police station. On Saturday, September 18, 2021,...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Christopher Michael Adkins, 37, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a residence on 8th Street in Huntington on January 19, 2021 in order to locate Adkins who had warrants out for his arrest. When Adkins was observed exiting the residence, a traffic stop was conducted, and officers located in his vehicle 20.6 grams of methamphetamine, 33.8 grams of fentanyl and 13.7 grams of cocaine, as well as digital scales and multiple cell phones. Officers also located a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol. In a Mirandized interview, Adkins admitted that the items in the vehicle were his.
FRESNO, Calif. — U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd sentenced Hector Kioni Gongora, 44, of Fresno, today to 10 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a felony crime, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
BOSTON – A Boston man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Sandro Pereira Cabral, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to one year in prison and three years of supervised release. On May 19, 2021, Cabral pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine.
WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Mark Joseph Dobrzynski, of Valley Grove, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 31 months of incarceration for a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Dobrzynski, 59, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dobrzynski admitted...
WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Paula Blake, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 18 months of incarceration for drug distribution, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Blake, age 45, pled guilty in February 2020 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute...
DEL RIO, TX – The Biden Border Crisis turned violent today as Haitian immigrants being transported from the makeshift refugee camp aboard a bus headed toward San Antonio overtook the bus, assaulted federal agents and fled the scene. Federal officials confirm the migrants broke out of the bus and escaped...
ATLANTA – Alejandro Salazar-Gama, Miguel Salazar-Gama, and Arturo Acevedo have been sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved nearly 40 kilograms of 100 percent pure methamphetamine. “Methamphetamine trafficking breeds violent crime and threatens our community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “We and our law...
