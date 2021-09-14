DC Detectives investigate Homicide on Kennedy Street

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Christopher Michael Adkins, 37, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a residence on 8th Street in Huntington on January 19, 2021 in order to locate Adkins who had warrants out for his arrest. When Adkins was observed exiting the residence, a traffic stop was conducted, and officers located in his vehicle 20.6 grams of methamphetamine, 33.8 grams of fentanyl and 13.7 grams of cocaine, as well as digital scales and multiple cell phones. Officers also located a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol. In a Mirandized interview, Adkins admitted that the items in the vehicle were his.

