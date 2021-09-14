CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Shelley Irwin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, so we talk about Mental Health and Suicide Prevention with Beth Courbier, Behaviorial Manager at Priority Health. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.

