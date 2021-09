Sometimes using workout apps is just so much easier than going to the gym or a class. These seven fitness apps (many of which offer free trials) will help keep your body and mind feeling great—and not only are they totally accessible, they're all founded by female influencers. With a breakdown of the prices, the pros, and the cons off each app, you'll be able to exercise from the comfort of your own home while also supporting your favorite fitness stars.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO