Electric airplane charger approved

It took over two years, but Rolls-Royce’s first electric plane is finally ready for the skies. The all-electric plane built by the British aerospace company—which was once related to the famed automaker but is now a separate entity—completed its maiden flight last week in the UK. The Spirit of Innovation flew for 15 minutes, marking the beginning of an extensive testing process that will include an attempt at a new world speed record. The single-seat plane took off from the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down testing facility in Wiltshire, England on Wednesday, according to a press release. During the 15-minute flight,...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO