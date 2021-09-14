Electric airplane charger approved
SKYCHARGE has become the world’s first OEM-independent electric plane charger to be approved by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The news comes after Pipistrel’s Velis Electro aircraft received the first type certificate for an electric plane from EASA in June 2020. The approval of SKYCHARGE, a collaborative effort between Green Motion, an Eaton company, and Pipistrel, “is another important milestone in the quest for environmentally sustainable aviation,” according to company officials.generalaviationnews.com
