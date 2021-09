The Minnesota Timberwolves have been stuck in the basement of the NBA ever since Kevin Garnett left. There has been a lot of hope through those years, but only one having playoff appearance since 2004 is about as bad as it gets. The Wolves have had players like Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, and Andrew Wiggins all try their best to get the Wolves out of the basement but all have failed. Now, Karl-Anthony Towns is entering his seventh NBA season and he hasn’t exactly succeeded where the others failed. He’s made the playoffs once but that was the Jimmy Butler year that was followed by chaos and disaster in Minnesota. Another new era looks to be underway in Minnesota and hopefully this number one pick can lead the Wolves to the playoffs.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO