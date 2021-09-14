CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

WATCH: Hayden Pedigo, “Carthage”

thebluegrasssituation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Their Words: “‘Carthage’ is a track I wrote for 12-string guitar as a tribute to my hero Anthony Phillips, who was a founding member of Genesis. I really wanted to capture this angelic, ethereal feeling that Anthony’s music always brought to me. For this live video, Gilles [of video producers Rocco and Gilles] had the idea to record the song live to tape and on playback the tape had a weird, foggy, strange sound and at points almost started to fall apart like William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops. The live tape audio really brought out the birds singing and the ambient sounds going on in the woods, and combined with the tape sound, I loved the way it turned out. It almost brings a completely different feel than the album version which is very maximalist!” — Hayden Pedigo.

thebluegrasssituation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carthage, TX
Amarillo, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Amarillo, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Basinski
Person
Anthony Phillips
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CIA director's team experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms on recent trip to India

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team experienced symptoms consistent with the elusive Havana Syndrome in a recent trip to India, Fox News confirmed Tuesday. The CIA has not commented on the incident, but sources familiar with the event said it was the second time in a month that a U.S. official exhibited symptoms related to the mysterious ailment.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy