Upcoming emoji include melting face, dotted line face, pregnant person, and several skin tone variations add variety to Messages in a future iOS 15 update. Each year the Unicode Consortium draft new emoji into the official Unicode spec. The Unicode 14.0 spec includes 37 new emoji for companies to copy into their emoji repositories. — After the new emojiare approved, it is up to Apple, Google, Facebook, and others to draft up their versions of emoji and releases them to each platform. Apple often uses new emoji as a draw to its new operating system early on — perhaps iOS 15.1 or so this year.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO