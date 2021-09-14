CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Is Adding a Nostalgic '90s Sitcom This Week

By Stephen Andrew
 7 days ago

Netflix is adding a massively popular '90s sitcom this week, and subscribers who grew up in that era are going to be experiencing some nostalgic feelings. All seasons of the original Saved by the Bell are set to debut on Netflix this Wednesday, Sept. 15. But there's more... In addition to the Bayside High adventures, fans will also be able to watch Saved by the Bell: The College Years and the made-for-TV movies Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas.

