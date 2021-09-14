CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M ranked the No. 17 best public university: Report

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoaHs_0bvs7Ipj00

Texas A&M University is ranked No. 17 among the nation's best public universities, according to Forbes .

In ranking schools, Forbes analyzed graduation rates, student debt, return on investment, alumni data and other factors.

Texas A&M is the only school in Texas to be ranked among the nation's Top 30. With more than $1 billion in annual research expenditures – the largest in the state, Texas A&M is also listed among the Top 40 leading research universities in the Forbes list.

Texas A&M also landed at No. 10 among the best schools in the South ranking via Forbes.

Receiving Forbes ' No. 1 public university ranking is the University of California at Berkeley, Yale was ranked the top private university.

