The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will have a longer battery life
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple announced the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini at its virtual fall product launch event on Tuesday. Both new phones sport a longer battery life thanks to the A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone 13 will have 2.5 extra hours of battery life compared to the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Mini will have 1.5 hours extra battery time compared to the iPhone 12 Mini.www.cnet.com
