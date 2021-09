The body of a man was found in Bayview-New York Bay Cemetery Tuesday morning, police said in radio transmissions. Police responded to the cemetery at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the man was declared dead a short time later. Police at the scene said the death is believed to be a drug overdose because there was drug paraphernalia strewn about near the body.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO