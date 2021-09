My summer internship at Suicide Prevention & Crisis Service (SPCS) was an eye-opening experience. Very simply, SPCS exists to save lives. To know that you’re working alongside people who do that every day is very humbling. It gives you a reason to stop and think about your own life, and in my case, reflect on my own experiences during the early days of the pandemic.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO