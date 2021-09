LA GRANDE – (Information provided by Grande Ronde Hospital) As the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2021 attacks on our country approaches, Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics remembers those who bravely responded that day and in the weeks that followed. We can think of no better way to honor the sacrifice and service synonymous with 9-11 than by celebrating the dedication of our own local heroes. By doing so, we honor the 9-11 victims, first responders, and all who choose to serve our nation through military service.

