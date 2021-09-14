Dogwood Center for Performing Arts
Dogwood Center for Performing Arts in Fremont welcomes Jazz Vocalist Kristina Koller on stage this weekend. We talk to Kristina about her work and latest music project. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.www.wgvunews.org
