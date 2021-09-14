CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Rundgren says he was “frustrated” working with “dilettante” Kanye West on ‘DONDA’

By Damian Jones
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Rundgren has vented his frustration over working with Kanye West on his recent album ‘DONDA’. According to Rundgren he contributed to the record over a year and amassed “three albums worth of Kanye stems on my computer.”. He said he was initially put in touch with West via the...

