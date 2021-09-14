CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's What If Releases Trailer For Killmonger Episode

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel just gave What If...? fans another look at the upcoming adventure with Killmonger. The Black Panther villain was a fan-favorite after the release of that film. So, it should be no surprise that they're bringing him back for this Disney+ series. It seems as though Michael B. Jordan's character will meet Tony Stark much earlier in the MCU timeline during What If. In effect, Killmonger will be serving as a bodyguard of sorts for this universe's version of Robert Downey Jr.'s character. (A very clever riff on the fact that Iron Man is supposed to be Tony Stark's bodyguard in his original comic book origin.) A trailer released earlier this morning seems to be hinting at both the Black Panther villain and Stark playing a bigger role in the remaining season with What If. chances are, if you've enjoyed any of the featured heroes in these early episodes, they will be making another appearance in the Disney+ series by the time things end.

