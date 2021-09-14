CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin & Stacey's Mathew Horne, 43, weds girlfriend Celina Bassili, 27, in Norway

By Rose Hill
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago

Gavin & Stacey actor Mathew Horne has married his girlfriend Celina Bassili, 27, in Norway.

It comes just three years after he narrowly cheated death after being hit by a train.

The star wed his set designer girlfriend in the gorgeous woodland of her native Norway earlier this month, with the pair posing by the trees.

Sweet photos of the happy couple show them embracing on the 15-acre grounds of the Oslo mansion while they were watched on by friends and family.

The bride looked stunning in a simple ivory wedding dress with a cowl neckline and long elegant sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22i7wS_0bvs5pam00
Gavin & Stacey's Mathew Horne and wife Celina Bassili on their special day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soCy1_0bvs5pam00
The bride shared a series of snaps on her Instagram account

An eye-catching floral headpiece and statement earrings completed the newly-wed's bridal ensemble.

The 27-year-old also carried a bouquet of wild flowers as she linked arms with her new husband.

Groom Mathew looked elegant, as he donned a classic fitted black suit for his special day.

The newly weds first went public with their romance in late 2019.

The pair had been pictured kissing inside a Burger King restaurant in July 2019 during a night out in Wales, where the couple had both been working on a Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQ5gd_0bvs5pam00
Loved ones joined the pair to celebrate tying the knot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nq7ga_0bvs5pam00
The wedding appeared to be an elegant affair

The kiss seemed to confirm that the actor's nine-month long engagement to Casualty star Evelyn Hoskins was over.

A representative for the star at the time told the MailOnline: "Mathew and Evelyn separated amicably in October 2018."

Mathew and Celina made had their first public outing as a couple at a theatre event in London towards the end of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jlaoy_0bvs5pam00
The couple at their first public appearance together ( Image: Richard Young/REX)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQETp_0bvs5pam00
The actor was previously engaged to Evelyn Hoskins ( Image: Instagram)

The now-married couple attended the Night for Dreamers by Chicken Shed Theatre event in November 2019, and smiled for snaps together with their arms around one another.

It appears that the actor met the University Of Arts London graduate on the set of Gavin & Stacey, as the set designer lists the hit BBC show on her online CV.

The pair have also worked together on several other projects, including Sky crime comedy Agatha Raisin and several short films.

Mathew's romance with his now-wife came shortly after he incredibly survived being hit by a train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxLMB_0bvs5pam00
The star was thrown backwards following a brush with a train ( Image: BBC)

In 2018, the 43-year-old was involved in an 'unfortunate accident' which saw him clipped by an East Midlands Trains passenger service on a pedestrian crossing.

The BBC star was thrown backwards by the hit but miraculously, didn't require any treatment from a hospital.

A friend of Mathew's told The Sun: "It was a miracle."

The duty manager at The Nelson pub, where he had been drinking, added: "It was a really, really unfortunate accident and it could have been a lot worse.

"We are all glad that it wasn't. He was obviously very shaken up but he's alright now. He's got a bit of a scratch on him but no underlying issue there whatsoever."

The lucky actor later revealed that his mother Glenis had been dying at the time of the incident, and his "head was elsewhere" when he collided with the train.

She sadly passed away shortly afterwards and Mathew described her death as "profoundly life changing."

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain's most trusted news brands.

