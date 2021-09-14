Report: Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game
NEW YORK — The Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The purpose of the news conference is to announce that Seattle will be the site of the 2023 All-Star Game, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced.mlb.nbcsports.com
