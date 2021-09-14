CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith No More and Mr. Bungle Cancel 2021 Tour Dates

By Bryan Rolli
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And Mr. Bungle have canceled their performances scheduled for September and October. "Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates," frontman Mike Patton said in a statement on Tuesday. "I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point, and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.

ultimateclassicrock.com

