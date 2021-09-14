Faith No More and Mr. Bungle Cancel 2021 Tour Dates
And Mr. Bungle have canceled their performances scheduled for September and October. "Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates," frontman Mike Patton said in a statement on Tuesday. "I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point, and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.ultimateclassicrock.com
