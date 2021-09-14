Faith No More and Mr. Bungle Cancel 2021 Tour Dates

Riot Fest returns to Chicago's Douglas Park starting on Thursday, September 16. This year's edition has had to contend with multiple lineup changes, and two more last minute ones have come up. Faith No More and Mr. Bungle have cancelled their September and October shows, including Riot Fest sets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The festival has added Rise Against on Saturday, and Anthrax on Sunday, to replace them. In a statement, they write, "Unfortunately, Faith No More and Mr. Bungle can no longer perform at Riot Fest 2021. We're heartbroken, but Mike Patton’s mental health is of the utmost importance to us, and we want to completely respect his decision to cancel all upcoming shows. When times get hard, it's important to lean on the friends who know you best. For us, that's Rise Against. We're humbled to welcome them back Saturday—as well as our friends Anthrax on Sunday—for an exciting weekend with all our fans, friends, and family."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO