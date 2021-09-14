Jester Concepts' Butcher & the Boar announces its new location

Butcher and the Boar, Facebook

Seven months after announcing it had bought and was bringing back The Butcher & the Boar name, Jester Concepts has announced the restaurant's location.

In an announcement issued Tuesday, Jester Concepts says the returning restaurant – known for its extensive meat menu – will be moving into 901 3rd Street N. in the Minneapolis North Loop.

The plan is for the new restaurant to open in summer 2022.

Brent Frederick, whose Jester Concepts also owns P.S. Steak, Monello, Constantine, and Borough/Parlour, said: "We chose this building in the North Loop because we believe this neighborhood is best suited for the Butcher & the Boar concept.

"The site has ample parking, which was a big requirement for us, along with numerous opportunities for exciting outdoor spaces. The building also has great character with exposed timber ceiling and polished concrete floors."

Designing the new space will be Shea, which also designed the original Butcher & the Boar restaurant on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

That space is now home to The Butcher's Tale, a separate restaurant owned by Kaskaid Hospitality headed up by Peter Botcher, who was the original head butcher at the former Butcher & the Boar (we know, confusing).

Making way for the Butcher & the Boar is the Mpls. St. Paul Magazine, with Jester Concepts saying the new space will have patio seating and parking for up to 50 vehicles.