1-Eastern (6-0) Last week’s ranking: No. 1. This week’s breakdown: The Vikings have now pitched four straight shutouts and remain undefeated. Eastern needed another one-goal win this week to get by Clearview, but a win is a win. This team just keeps finding ways to rack up the victories and it doesn’t look like that will stop any time soon. Injuries changed the look of this team, but Eastern continues to get the job done.

SOCCER ・ 8 HOURS AGO