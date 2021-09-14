Ugly Side Effects of the American Diet, Say Dietitians

Melatonin is a hormone that is produced in the brain. It regulates the body's circadian rhythm, hormones secreted by the endocrine system, and sleep patterns. Experts may recommend a melatonin supplement for certain conditions like jet lag or insomnia, but those supplements are synthetically made in a laboratory. (For natural sleep-supporting supplements, check out these 5 Absolute Best Foods to Eat For Better Sleep.) Usually, the supplements come in pill form, but they can also be found in a form that you place in the cheek or under your tongue so it gets absorbed quickly into the body.

SCIENCE ・ 26 DAYS AGO