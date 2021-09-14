CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage News On The WWE NXT Name Changing

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE NXT name is reportedly no more. WWE has been using “NXT 2.0” as the name for tonight’s revamp episode for the brand, and word now is that this is the name they will be using for the brand moving forward. It was reported by Andrew Zarian of Mat...

ewrestlingnews.com

Report: 1500 Fans Left The Arena During Segment On WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a lot of fans who left the arena at Monday’s WWE RAW during a segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The segment was done to further hype their match this Sunday at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “This one really backfired,”...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, To Miss Time

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to miss time from television and some of them are a lot more serious than others. One of the biggest problems can involve getting injured, as you will occasionally see someone have to go on the shelf for a little while. That seems to be the case again on Monday Night Raw, as a star is going to be missing for a little while.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Top WWE NXT Star Interrupts Braun Strowman’s Gym Session

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez had a blast in the gym at the expense of her boyfriend, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, as per her latest TikTok video. As seen in the video below, Gonzalez interrupted Strowman’s workouts with cheesy pickup lines. Strowman will face EC3 at the “Free...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Parker Boudreaux Receives Another WWE NXT Name Change Prior To His Television Debut

WWE will sometimes change up a Superstar’s name throughout their career. It is rare that a wrestler gets their name changed multiple times before their television debut. Parker Boudreaux, also called a Brock Lesnar look-alike, received the name Gunnar Harland prior to his in-ring debut. That name didn’t last very long at all, because Gunnar lost his first name already.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Issues Follow-Up Statement

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been receiving backlash over the Dark Side of the Ring’s episode on the infamous WWE “Plane Ride from Hell” from May 2002, which aired last Thursday. Flair released a statement earlier tonight, and issued the following follow-up to Wrestling Inc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Scott Steiner Returns To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

Pro wrestling legend Scott Steiner returned to the ring Saturday for the first time since he collapsed backstage while at an Impact Wrestling TV tapings in March 2020. Steiner faced WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in a losing effort at “Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion” event held at the Fitzgerald’s Casino Event Center in Tunica, Mississippi.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Updates On The WWE Draft, WWE Season Premieres, KOTR And QOTR Tournaments

The 2021 WWE Draft is reportedly scheduled to begin on October 1. After being rumored earlier this summer, it was reported today by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast how internally it’s now confirmed that WWE Draft will begin during the October 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX. The Draft will then wrap with the October 4 edition of RAW.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Gable Steveson Signing With WWE, When The Deal Will Officially Begin

Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE, one that looks to be significantly accommodating to Steveson as he wants to finish college. As noted earlier today, WWE announced that Steveson has signed a unique contract with the company, their first-ever NCAA NIL (name,...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Newcastle (9/19): Becky Lynch Vs. Bianca Belair

WWE had a live show today at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. In the main event, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair. * Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Chad Gable & Otis. * Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin. * Rey & Dominik Mysterio...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update On This Year’s WWE Draft

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported today that this year’s WWE Daft will start on October 1st. October 1st is a SmackDown event on FOX and it will wrap up on the October 4th edition of Raw. At one point, WWE planned for this episode of Raw to be the season premiere edition. As it stands right now, it’s unclear whether that is still the plan.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview 9.7.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Ridge Holland suffer his first lost in NXT since his return in the main event against Tommaso Ciampa. We also learned that both sets of tag titles will be up for grabs tonight plus the addition of the Creed Brothers to The Diamond Mine.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Title Match And More Added To Next Week’s WWE RAW Go-Home Show

WWE has announced more matches and segments for Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW from the PNC Arena in Raleigh. We noted before how the RAW main event will see SmackDown Superstars The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) battle The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in six-man action. WWE has also announced that The New Day will host a Championship Celebration for Big E on Monday night.
WWE
PWMania

Parker Boudreaux Confirms NXT Name Change

WWE filed to trademark the following ring names on September 7 – Persia Pirotta, Tony D’Angelo, Trick Williams, Dante Chen, and Gunnar Harland. Persia is the new ring name for Steph De Lander. She appeared on this week’s WWE NXT as a friend of Indi Hartwell in the bachelorette party segment. The Australian wrestler signed with WWE this past March.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Beth Phoenix On Changes To WWE NXT: “We’re Leveling Up As A Brand”

This week on WWE’s The Bump, NXT commentator and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made a surprise appearance during Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ interview to wish the couple happiness and prosperity before embracing the biggest moment of their lives. Not only did Phoenix come on there to share her support for their marriage, but she also addressed the new era upon us in WWE NXT.
WWE
TVOvermind

How WWE Killed Their NXT Brand

In 2010, the wrestling world was introduced to NXT, which was supposed to spawn the next generation of WWE superstars. Unfortunately, the early version of NXT was more of a terrible reality-based program. Eventually, the company revamped the show format in 2012 and was re-introduced as the top brand for developmental talent. Since that time, the brand has produced top-notch stars that would go on to become champions such as Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Champion), The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose), and The Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch); however, throughout the years, it’s been noticeable that the main roster has failed to truly produce another star on the level of John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
WWE

