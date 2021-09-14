Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' Series at Amazon Casts Malachi Kirby in Lead Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

By the time Netflix scored its first drama series win for The Crown at the 2021 Emmys, the show about the British royal family was already ruling the drama categories presented during the CBS broadcast, leaving no room for winners from other series. Among the multiple nominees left out due to The Crown‘s reign was 21-time nominee The Handmaid’s Tale, which had previously been the only streaming series to win best drama at the Emmys, taking the top prize in 2017 in a coup for Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale was so popular with the TV Academy that it received multiple nominations in...

