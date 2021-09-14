Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' Series at Amazon Casts Malachi Kirby in Lead Roles (EXCLUSIVE)
Malachi Kirby will star in the series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys” at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. Kirby will play the dual lead roles of both Charlie Nancy and his brother, Spider. The series follows Charlie, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father, Mr. Nancy. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.www.lmtonline.com
