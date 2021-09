When Clark County, Nevada’s school board began to consider requiring its teachers and staff to get the COVID vaccine earlier this month, resistance was fierce. At the board meeting, some opponents said the rule would amount to an infringement on their liberty. Others regurgitated discredited medical claims about vaccine safety. Some teachers vowed to quit rather than get the shot. “Myself and my doctor decide what I do with my body and medical decisions — not you, my employer,” said one teacher in the district. “We want our freedom.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO