CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers move to close $16.8 billion crypto tax loophole

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEg8G_0bvs2YX400

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Cryptocurrency investors could lose a valuable loophole that dramatically reduced their tax bill if House Democrats get their way.

Lawmakers have proposed a bill that will make holders of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies accountable to the same so-called wash sale rules as investors in the stock, bonds, and securities markets.

The rule would prevent investors from receiving tax benefits when they sell crypto at a steep loss, only to immediately repurchase it. That’s currently permissible. And in a market as volatile as cryptocurrencies, that can greatly reduce or even eliminate capital gains taxes.

Crypto investors wouldn’t be able to buy the same security within 30 days (before or after) of a sale without invoking penalties. Officials say the rule change could raise $16.8 billion over the next 10 years.

It’s the latest step by the government to increase the focus on crypto investors. Earlier this year, the Internal Revenue Service said it was prioritizing an effort to enforce reporting on crypto trades to find people who have neglected to report their windfalls.

The IRS has already found one investor who failed to report $5.6 million in crypto transactions. And its search of Coinbase’s customers found 750 who had sold more than $100 million in cryptocurrencies.

The new rule, if passed, would go into effect starting in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

U.S. Treasury sanctions crypto exchange Suex over ransomware transactions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration plans a fresh campaign against ransomware attacks through sanctions to cut off criminals’ cryptocurrency pipelines, and it urged companies to report extortion attempts and better protect themselves from them. Deputy Treasury Secretary...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Federal Reserve chair opens review of investment rules for officials

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a “fresh and comprehensive” examination of the central bank’s ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials. “This review will assist in identifying ways...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Transacting more than $10K in crypto? You may soon have to report that to the government

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A proposed amendment to the tax code in the infrastructure bill making its way through Congress could lead crypto traders to face fines and jail time for improperly reporting receipt of more than $10,000 in cryptocurrency or NFTs, according to a report by the crypto lobbying group Proof of Stake Alliance.
MARKETS
investmentu.com

Crypto Tax: How Virtual Currencies Are Treated in the U.S.

Any investor worth his salt knows that the tax man is always looming. And that goes for crypto investors too. But when it comes to crypto tax, it can get a little more complicated than your average stocks and bonds. Meanwhile, Congress is making a go at updating how the tax code will impact crypto investors. Here’s what you need to know…
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Ohanian
u.today

Crypto Will Not Be Taxed in South Korea, For Now

Previously presented changes to existing tax codes have been postponed until January 1, 2023, since commissioners have to find a way to classify cryptocurrencies as financial investment income. A representative of ruling party Roh postponed the taxation of virtual assets. The new rules should have been applied in July. The...
INCOME TAX
CoinTelegraph

South Korean lawmaker: Delaying tax laws on crypto is 'inevitable'

Noh Woong-rae, a member of South Korea’s National Assembly and a representative of the country’s ruling party, reportedly plans to postpone a bill clarifying the taxation of crypto until 2023. According to a Thursday report from Naver News, Noh said the Democratic Party of Korea plans to push back against...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Tax Bill#Capital Gains Tax#Fortune Daily#House#Democrats#Social Security#Unicorn#Simulate
techxplore.com

Regulators frown as crypto players move into banking

With offers of loans and interest-earning accounts, more new cryptocurrency firms are straying into the world of traditional banks, to the consternation of US financial regulators. Government agencies have been cracking down recently, trying to regain control of the largely unregulated sector. Digital currency exchange Coinbase in early September went...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Democrats plan to remove ETF tax loophole

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Washington Post

Democrats should finally close the carried interest loophole for the wealthy

Jonathan H. Choi is an associate professor at the University of Minnesota Law School. House Democrats on Sunday began circulating a preliminary proposal for tax reforms that could bring in as much as $2.9 trillion by raising taxes on the nation’s wealthiest individuals and corporations. The measures, intended to help pay for Democrats’ proposed $3.5 trillion budget package, include increasing the corporate tax rate and adding a tax on individuals making more than $5 million.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
IRS
NBC New York

House Democrats' Plan Would Prohibit Individual Retirement Accounts From Holding Private Equity, Hedge Funds

House Democrats proposed a tax package that would prohibit individual retirement accounts from holding private equity, hedge funds and other investments for "accredited investors." These investments have requirements to partake, pegged to income, net worth or other measures. Proponents think the plan reduces IRAs' use as a tax shelter and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

What the federal debt ceiling showdown could mean for you

Congress must suspend or raise the debt ceiling or the country runs the risk of default. If lawmakers can’t reach a deal, it will increase borrowing costs, delay Social Security checks and veteran benefits and disrupt financial markets across the board. The clock is ticking on the federal debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CoinTelegraph

Korean Finance Minister vows to fight moves to delay the crypto tax code

South Korean Minister of Strategy and Finance Hong Nam-ki has vowed that the controversial crypto tax code will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, despite moves this week by the majority Democratic Party to postpone it to 2023. The tax code will levy a 20% tax on income generated...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

53K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy