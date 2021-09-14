Daisy Chute

New Nashville Artist Daisy Briggs Blends Pop Style with Country Heart in Debut Single “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town”. Up-and-coming Nashville singer-songwriter Daisy Briggs showcases a knack for blending the energy and ease of pop music with the narrative soul of classic country in her debut single, “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town.” Set for independent release on Sept. 10, the new song presents a compelling tale of summer love and loss in a tiny, oceanside town. “The song’s main themes are romance and nostalgia,” says Briggs. “The feeling of looking back and remembering a time when you could be in love just for a summer and then move on with your life. I was imagining how that brief, incredible connection—the kind of summer fling that sticks with you—might always be alive in the small town where it happened.”

NEWPORT, RI ・ 10 DAYS AGO