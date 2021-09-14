CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Caleb Martin To Two-Way Contract

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PQWk_0bvs2RLz00

The Miami Heat are reportedly expected to add free agent guard Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Heat will fill out the 20-player training camp roster Martin. He last played in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets. A two-way contract allows players to split time between the G League and NBA. The Heat have had several two-way contract players become standouts in recent years, including Derrick Jones Jr., and Duncan Robinson.

Martin, who was the Mountain West Player of the Year as a junior, went undrafted out of Nevada in 2019 but was signed by the Hornets that summer. Last year he averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16 minutes a game.

The Heat now have a full roster entering training camp. After signing guard Kyle Lowry and forwards Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker, the Heat are considered among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and being called a challenger to the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated the Phoenix Suns in last year's NBA Finals.

The Heat were eliminated by the Bucks in the first round, a year after beating them in the postseason in Orlando during the NBA bubble. Among the returning players for the Heat are forward Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo, guard Tyler Herro, forward Duncan Robinson, and longtime veteran Udonis Haslem.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Bam Adebayo shows excitement with Miami Heat’s latest signing

Miami Heat All-Star big man Bam Adebayo is a big fan of the team’s latest signing. The Heat added Caleb Martin to the roster on a two-way deal on Tuesday, and Adebayo took to Instagram to express his feelings on the move. Martin later responded to Adebayo. Martin, 25, spent...
NBA
Miami Herald

Miami Heat adds former Charlotte Hornets player on two-way deal

In a departure from past years, the Miami Heat will go to training camp without any roster spot realistically available, barring a trade. The Heat used its second two-way contract to sign former Charlotte Hornets small forward Caleb Martin on Tuesday. Martin, who turns 26 on Sept. 28, has averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and 16 minutes per game in 71 NBA games, including four starts, for the Hornets over the past two seasons.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s NBA Announcement

ESPN will have a new program and new talent to cover the NBA this coming year. NBA Today will be replacing The Jump, with Malika Andrews as the host alongside a stacked cast of NBA analysts. Andrews, who recently appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 ranking in the sports industry,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Charlotte Hornets#The G League#The Eastern Conference#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#Nba Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Best trade in franchise history with the Phoenix Suns

Typically, NBA teams are apprehensive to trade first-round draft picks that won’t convey until several years into the future. It’s difficult to predict where a team will find itself in more than 2 or 3 seasons, and so the value of those picks is generally deemed too unknown to risk parting with. However, the Phoenix Suns made quite the exception in an exchange made with the Utah Jazz in 2004.
NBA
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers in the NBA: Micah Potter signs with Miami Heat

On Friday, the Miami Heat announced that they had signed three players to contracts and...one of them just so happened to be former Wisconsin Badgers big man Micah Potter! Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed, but I feel safe in assuming it was for billions of dollars.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
50
Followers
116
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy