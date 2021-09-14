CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumtech's Innovative Dispensing System

beautypackaging.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a pump for a watery formula? Or the right dispensing system to handle a viscous formula?. You can have both—due to a thoughtfully designed, useful rotating up-and-down mechanism. Pumtech offers this innovative package. Visit the supplier at the MakeUp in NewYork show.

www.beautypackaging.com

The Associated Press

NEXT Coalition Opens Call for Innovations to Tackle Digital Twins and Intelligent Facility Systems Challenge

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 10, 2021-- One year after the nation’s leading construction and infrastructure companies united to establish the NEXT Coalition to promote and share industry best practices, the Coalition has completed its “Construction Safety Challenge” and is again calling for innovators to tackle a new competition. This press release...
TECHNOLOGY
beautypackaging.com

Lumson Introduces First Airless System in an Aluminum Container

Will introduce TAL, airless packaging that combines technological innovation and functionality, at the MakeUp in NewYork show. TAL guarantees the maximum protection of the formula due to pouch technology. In addition, easy separation of the components allows for a responsible recycling process. TAL is highly customizable, with different decorations for...
ECONOMY
hbr.org

The Innovation System Behind Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine

A conversation with company cofounder Noubar Afeyan about its repeatable process for breakthrough products. Noubar Afeyan, cofounder and chair of Moderna Therapeutics and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, says that the breakthrough innovation behind the company’s Covid-19 vaccine came not as a stroke of luck, but from a repeatable process. He outlines a system called “emergent discovery” that involves working back from future ideals, pioneering in novel spaces, encouraging unreasonable ideas, and persistently questioning hypotheses. And he says this process applies to other industries besides life sciences. Afeyan is the coauthor, with HBS professor Gary Pisano, of the HBR article “What Evolution Can Teach Us About Innovation.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dallassun.com

Energy Recovery Joins NASRC, Introducing Energy-Saving Innovations for CO2 Systems

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Energy Recovery, an energy recovery device manufacturer of technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide, has joined the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council(NASRC) at the silver level. NASRC is an action-oriented 501c3 nonprofit working in partnership with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre in Abu Dhabi Announces Launch of First Motion Capture Facility Outside United States

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that its Secure Systems Research Centre (SSRC) is pioneering a first-in-the-region Motion Capture (MOCAP) facility. Outside of the United States, SSRC’s unique MOCAP facility at its Masdar City premises, will enable the testing of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) or drones in an augmented reality (AR) or mixed reality environment.
WORLD
Stamford Advocate

Innovative Leaders Grow Their Businesses With Proven Strategies and Systems

T3 Fellows, the executive leadership program for real estate entrepreneurs passionate about dramatically growing their business, announced its tenth class of graduates today. The MBA-like program from T3 Sixty delivers a year-long curriculum focused exclusively on business-specific solutions for the residential real estate brokerage industry, and is delivered through an extensive one-on-one mentoring schedule, in-person mastermind workshops and monthly web conferences.
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Smart Pill Dispensers

As the North American population continues to age, Heros is an innovative new smart pill dispenser that helps individuals stay on top of their medication. The device automatically sorts and dispenses meds, sends reminders, tracks medication adherence data, and offers an integrated prescription refill and delivery service. This is a crucial service as many individuals who don't take their medication correctly could end up hospitalized or with poorer outcomes.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Solar Paint Transforms Your Entire House Into a Source of Clean Energy

In the U.S., solar power has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, with annual growth rates of 42%, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). New photovoltaic technologies have enabled more ways of obtaining solar energy. Apart from the classic solar panels that are usually mounted on rooftops, there are solar-powered plugs, cookers, water heaters, and even portable generators. But have you ever heard about solar paint?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

The innovative engine of IBM’s design philosophy

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When IBM acquired Austin-based business processing software company Lombardi Software in 2010, Phil Gilbert, then Lombardi CEO, stayed on and was tasked with doing at IBM whatever it was he did at his former company to make customers love their product. Turns out, that thing was a working design practice. But it wasn’t so much the practice itself that tipped the scales, but the way Gilbert and his team spread it across every facet of the organization from product development, to sales to finance and on and on. One year in at IBM, things were going so well that Gilbert was asked to integrate his process not just in his own little Lombardi silo, but throughout IBM. “What we did there was we primarily brought in a new skill set – designers – and we educated the non-designers about the role of designers in the product development process,” says Gilbert. “We integrated designers into the team in a fundamental way. Design and design thinking are not things; cultural transformation doesn’t happen until you put it into practice.”
HOME & GARDEN
NWI.com

Community Healthcare System wins national award for IT innovation

Community Healthcare System was recognized as one of the top 100 health care organizations in the country to use information technology in an innovative way. CIO magazine, a digital trade publication published by IDG Communications Inc., honored Community Healthcare System as a CIO 100 award recipient for innovation in information technology to improve the delivery of care.
TECHNOLOGY
digitaltransactions.net

Agile Financial Systems Unveils Revolutionary, Innovative Product Suite

APEX family of products designed to help businesses compete and grow in the marketplace. Southlake, Texas based Agile Financial Systems (AFS) is a high growth financial technology company founded in 2017. Backed by an executive team with over 100 years of combined industry experience, the organization’s mission is to revolutionize the financial technology industry through innovative, all-encompassing payment solutions, all while maintaining superior service. AFS currently supports over 6000 clients and has enjoyed 50%+ YOY growth since inception. To further aid the company’s explosive growth, AFS released its proprietary APEX suite of products earlier this month (go-afs.com/about-us/news/agile-financial-systems-unveils-revolutionary-innovative-product-suite). AFS developed the APEX suite of products to modernize financial technology through cloud-based solutions emphasizing omni-channel payments, consumer agility, data security, and feature-rich solutions.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
beautypackaging.com

Estee Lauder Advances Sustainable Packaging with New Bottle Molding Technology

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) announced that Clinique is the first prestige beauty brand to advance the use of a new type of sustainable luxury packaging—bottles made using an innovative molding technology developed by Roctool. Clinique Clarifying Lotion, an iconic product debuted in 1968, will be the first ELC brand...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Trulioo Named Cix’s 2021 ‘Innovator Of The Year’

CIX (Canadian Innovation Exchange), announced today that Trulioo has been named CIX’S 2021 Innovator of the Year. Marketing Technology News: Top Five U.S. Bank Accelerates Hardware Order to Fast-Track Deployment of Intellicheck’s In-Branch…. The CIX Innovator of the Year Award is given annually to a Canadian company that disrupts and...
BUSINESS
U.S. Department of State

Encouraging Innovation in Food Systems

Growing up in a farming community made me passionate about farmers and farming. But you don’t need to grow up on a farm to understand that food and water are at the core of our survival and more vital than any other issue. Yet, many people would be surprised to know that only about nine countries in this world, besides a few smaller nations, are considered self-sufficient in food production. These include Canada, Australia, Argentina, Russia, India, Myanmar, Thailand, the United States, and – alone in Europe – France.
AGRICULTURE
beautypackaging.com

The Honest Company Appoints Pete Gerstberger as Chief Digital and Strategy Officer

The Honest Company has appointed Pete Gerstberger as its chief digital and strategy officer, effective October 4. “Pete’s extensive experience across the digital, tech and product development disciplines makes him an invaluable addition to the team as we continue to strengthen our omnichannel strategy,” said Nick Vlahos, The Honest Company CEO. “At Honest, we’re committed to expanding our reach as the modern CPG company and our digital strategy is an integral part of how we do that.”
BUSINESS
cuereport.com

Cyber Physical System Market 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast

The Cyber Physical System Market report 2020-2026 presents an in-depth assessment of key trends, current scenarios, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, and deployment models. Historical and futuristic case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Key player profiles, and strategies lead to builds stronger business decisions. This report covers the pre and post Covid-19 impact analysis and gives expert reviews to overcome it. The report also presents forecasts for Cyber Physical System from 2020 till 2026.
MARKETS
snntv.com

Carecenta’s Innovative Software Transforms Healthcare

Speed and efficiency in healthcare businesses are just as important as they are in other sectors. However, due to outdated software, medical employees are not able to handle workloads as well as they could, leading to delays in service and wasteful spending. That’s why the software suite produced by Carecenta Holdings Inc. is receiving so much attention. The company is a late stage, healthcare tech, SaaS start-up that provides long-term healthcare companies with cutting-edge, cloud-based software. It is so effective that with it, HR employees are easily managing 2,000 aids instead of 500, and those who work in billing are comfortably handling 1,500 client cases instead of 150. That dramatic increase in productivity means Carecenta’s technology is becoming the go-to choice for medical companies that want to improve their employees’ productivity and service.
SOFTWARE
AFP

Bill Gates raises over $1 bn for clean energy

Bill Gates's nonprofit group Breakthrough Energy announced Monday that it has raised more than $1 billion from seven major companies, including ArcelorMittal and General Motors, to fund clean energy development. Early participants in the initiative, dubbed "Catalyst," also include American Airlines, Bank of America, BlackRock, Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft. The amount raised so far tops $1 billion and has been given in the form of grants, shares and commitments to acquire the technologies developed, a spokesman for the organization told AFP. Launched in June, Catalyst has already forged partnerships with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the US Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

